Earth and Environmental News
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- Coastal Cleanup: Kenyan Artist’s Innovative Approach to Plastic Pollution
- How Volcanoes and Astronomy are Unlocking Secrets of Earth’s Past Climate
- Say Goodbye to Glitter: A Microplastic Hazard Within Your Festive Fun
- SoHo’s Pop-Up Museum Sparks Consumerism-Awareness Amidst NYC Shopping Frenzy
- How Russia’s Environmental Activists Persist Amid Crackdowns in 2023
- The Shocking Tale of Sweden’s Largest Environmental Crime
- The Saffron Industry in Iran Faces Challenges Due to the Climate Crisis
- From Tomatoes to Beer: The Food We Might Lose to Climate Change
- Young Alaskan Leads Historic Climate Lawsuit Against U.S. Government
- Climate Change is Increasing Deadly Lightning Strikes in Bangladesh
- Dubai Implements Single-Use Plastic Bag Ban
- 2023 Marks the Start of Fossil Fuel Decline: A New Dawn for Climate Action
- AI: The Unsung Hero in the Fight Against Climate Change
- How Illicit Drug Production is Polluting Our Planet
- Millions in Asia Have Fled Their Homes Due to Climate Change
- China’s BYD Dethrones Tesla as the World’s Leading Electric Vehicle Seller
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- The Secret to Vegan Deviled Eggs is Potato!
- Lewes FC Goes Vegan (And Gives Discounted Tickets for Plant-Based Fans)
- Could This Plant-Based Drug Be the Key to Quitting Smoking? New Study Says Yes!
- Identical Twins’ Diets are Studied in Netflix’s “You Are What You Eat”
- UK Children’s Hospital Uses Air Pollution Data to Tackle Illnesses
- The Body Shop Becomes the World’s First 100% Vegan Global Beauty Brand
- World Health Organization Says Your Plant-Based Diet Can Help Save Earth
