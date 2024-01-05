Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

On January 3rd, The Body Shop proudly declared its status as the world’s first global beauty brand to offer 100% vegan products certified by The Vegan Society. Their offerings include skincare, body care, haircare, makeup, and fragrance. This accomplishment follows the brand’s ambitious target set in 2021 when 60% of its products already carried The Vegan Society trademark.

Founded on the fundamental belief that beauty should not come at the expense of animals, The Body Shop has pioneered cruelty-free beauty since 1989 when it became the first beauty retailer to campaign against animal testing in cosmetics. Last June, the brand achieved a significant victory in Canada with the federal government’s commitment to prohibit cosmetic animal testing, marking a historic moment for the activist retailer.

The latest achievement of a 100% vegan product portfolio reveals The Body Shop‘s commitment to cruelty-free beauty. While the fight against animal testing in cosmetics continues globally, this milestone solidifies the brand’s dedication to providing ethical and sustainable beauty solutions.

Hilary Lloyd, VP of Brand and Activism at The Body Shop North America, expressed, “This accomplishment is an expression of our change-making ethos and goes back to our roots of championing animal welfare. Offering a 100% vegan certified product portfolio is an achievement we have been working towards for years, and is not one we take lightly.”

Throughout 2024, The Body Shop plans to expand its vegan offerings, introducing new products such as Full Magnolia in its Full Flowers premium fragrance range, available from January 15. Additionally, fans of the Peppermint range can anticipate the launch of Peppermint Shower Gel and Peppermint Body Lotion on February 12, expanding beyond foot care.

The vegan cosmetics industry is predicted to experience significant growth, with a compound annual growth rate of 6.31% between 2023-28, reaching an estimated $24 billion by 2028. With more than one in ten young people considering ‘vegan’ as a crucial factor in their health and beauty purchase decisions, The Body Shop’s move aligns with the growing demand for ethical and sustainable beauty products.

Chantelle Adkins, Director of Business Development at The Vegan Society, praised The Body Shop’s achievement, stating, “Today we are extending a massive congratulations to The Body Shop for achieving 100% of their product formulations being vegan and certified with The Vegan Society’s Vegan Trademark.”

The Vegan Society, known for its rigorous certification process, represents the global gold standard in vegan certification across various industries. For The Body Shop, this meant validating over 4000 ingredients for more than 1000 products to carry The Vegan Society’s stamp of approval.

Customers can now explore and purchase The Body Shop’s 100% vegan product assortment online, with the brand aiming to have all products on shelves certified by The Vegan Society by Fall 2024. This historic achievement sets a global standard for beauty brands, inspiring further positive changes to reduce animal use and exploitation across the industry.

For more information, customers can visit www.thebodyshop.com and participate in the cruelty-free, vegan beauty revolution.

