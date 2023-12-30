Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Vegan cooking has seen remarkable advancements recently, with creative minds in the kitchen continuously developing plant-based alternatives for traditional ingredients. Among the challenges faced by vegan recipe developers, finding a substitute for eggs in various culinary applications has been a prominent feat. While flax meal, aquafaba, and tofu have successfully replaced eggs in many recipes, replicating the texture and appearance of a hard-boiled egg remains a distinctive challenge. Enter Miriam Hahn, a Tasting Table recipe developer, who ingeniously uses an unexpected ingredient – potatoes – to recreate the beloved appetizer, deviled eggs, in a vegan-friendly way.

Miriam Hahn turns to thin-skinned, waxy Yukon gold potatoes to mimic the look and feel of hard-boiled eggs. Waxy potatoes not only hold their shape well but also offer a creamy texture when mashed. This unique combination allows for the creation of a convincing hard-boiled shell while simultaneously providing a base for the creamy deviled egg yolk.

The best part is that potatoes are an accessible and affordable alternative to eggs. Additionally, they boast a subtle earthiness and versatile, malleable texture. The preparation process closely mirrors that of traditional deviled eggs, making the transition to vegan deviled potatoes seamless for home cooks.

Mirroring the traditional deviled egg recipe, the vegan version blends mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, and seasonings with the mashed potato yolks. You can turmeric to make the yolks yellow. Vegan mayonnaise, readily available in most grocery stores, can be substituted with homemade alternatives like aquafaba or soy milk. For added crunch and tang, pickle relish or diced cornichons can be incorporated into the mash or used as a garnish.

