Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Vegan cooking has seen remarkable advancements recently, with creative minds in the kitchen continuously developing plant-based alternatives for traditional ingredients. Among the challenges faced by vegan recipe developers, finding a substitute for eggs in various culinary applications has been a prominent feat. While flax meal, aquafaba, and tofu have successfully replaced eggs in many recipes, replicating the texture and appearance of a hard-boiled egg remains a distinctive challenge. Enter Miriam Hahn, a Tasting Table recipe developer, who ingeniously uses an unexpected ingredient – potatoes – to recreate the beloved appetizer, deviled eggs, in a vegan-friendly way.
Miriam Hahn turns to thin-skinned, waxy Yukon gold potatoes to mimic the look and feel of hard-boiled eggs. Waxy potatoes not only hold their shape well but also offer a creamy texture when mashed. This unique combination allows for the creation of a convincing hard-boiled shell while simultaneously providing a base for the creamy deviled egg yolk.
The best part is that potatoes are an accessible and affordable alternative to eggs. Additionally, they boast a subtle earthiness and versatile, malleable texture. The preparation process closely mirrors that of traditional deviled eggs, making the transition to vegan deviled potatoes seamless for home cooks.
Mirroring the traditional deviled egg recipe, the vegan version blends mayonnaise, mustard, vinegar, and seasonings with the mashed potato yolks. You can turmeric to make the yolks yellow. Vegan mayonnaise, readily available in most grocery stores, can be substituted with homemade alternatives like aquafaba or soy milk. For added crunch and tang, pickle relish or diced cornichons can be incorporated into the mash or used as a garnish.
Related Content:
- Deviled Veggs [Vegan]
- Deviled Tomatoes [Vegan, Gluten-Free]
- How to Make Vegan Deviled “Egg” Potatoes
- Deviled Egg Filling [Vegan]
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments