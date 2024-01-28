Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Earth and Environmental News
Source: Ha-nu-man/Shutterstock
There were numerous stories about the environment this week which gave us hope for the future and reminded us how far we still have to go. Some of the more memorable stories included:
- Bali’s Battle Against Plastic Pollution
- “Nurdle Hunters” are Combing U.K. Beaches to Fight Plastic Pollution
- How Climate Change May Be Spreading Diarrheal Illness
- How Climate Change is Poisoning Bangladesh’s Drinking Water
- New Program Offers Young People Paid Ocean Conservation Positions
- Women’s Lifespan May Drop by 10 Months Because of Global Warming
- Revolutionize Your Fridge with Feng Shui: A Simple Hack to Combat Climate Change
- Why is Indonesia Clearing Peatlands at an Alarming Rate?
- Meet the Potato-Based Plastic Wrap that Composts!
- Delhi’s Pollution Impact on Lives and Livelihoods
- Professor’s Final Lecture Has Shocking Message About Global Warming
- Radical Incrementalism: The Game-Changing Climate Solution You Haven’t Heard About
- NYC Schools Make Waves with Climate Change Education
- Reddit Post Shows Dumpster Full of Cat Food, Proves Food Waste Is Ubiquitous
- Japan Imposes Fee and Visitor Limit on Mount Fuji to Combat Overtourism
- 2024: The Year of Climate Justice? A Look at the Surging Tide of Climate Litigation
- Huge Amounts of Europe’s Plastic Waste Ends Up in Vietnam’s Natural Landscapes
Plant-Based Food, Life, Human Interest, and Health News
Source: Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock
This week in food, life, human interest, and health news, we had quite a few exciting stories!
- U.S. Virgin Islands Residents Still Grappling with Unsafe Water
- The Future of Beauty is Here with Vegan Lipstick and AI Foundation
- Plant-Based Nutrition is Key to Improving Cancer Statistics
- EU Agricultural Ministers are Set to Delegate Cultivated Meat
- Coachtopia Releases New Docuseries on Sustainable Fashion
- Article on Animal Proteins Being “Crucial” for Aging Women Misrepresents Study’s Findings
- Vivobarefoot Unveils World’s First 3D-Printed Compostable Shoes
- Proximity to Warehouses Affects the Health of New York City’s Residents
Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
