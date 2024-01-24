Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A post shared to the subreddit r/DumpsterDiving highlights how prevalent food waste truly is. However, it is not only human food that is wasted. The post shows a dumpster filled with bags of discarded cat food. This image highlights how ubiquitous food waste is. Accompanying the photo is a caption that reads, “What a waste”. The post does not identify what store threw away the food, or why.
In the picture, viewers can see that the bags had all been cut open. This prevented the user who posted the image from salvaging them. Although it is unclear why the food was thrown away, several comments pointed out that it may be due to a recall on the specific brand of cat food. Additionally, it is also possible that the food had expired. However, many comments pointed out that food near expiration could have been donated to local shelters. Others pointed out that while many companies have policies to minimize food waste (such as moving old products to the front of the shelf when restocking), they may avoid donating expired or near expired food due to fear of legal action if an animal becomes ill.
Food waste is a problem that significantly contributes to climate change. Cat food, like the discarded items pictured, is typically made from animal products. These can require high amounts of natural resources to produce. Sadly, wasted food that is thrown away typically ends up in landfills. There, off-gassing as the food decomposes produces harmful greenhouse gasses.
