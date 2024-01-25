Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Madeline Buch on TikTok shared a list of foods that she cut out of her diet that healed her chronic illnesses! She’s hopeful that this video will reach others will the same struggles so they too, can feel their best.
The first food she decided to give up was eggs. While many people believe eggs are a healthy food, she tells her audience that eggs are the “dirtiest foods we can be eating”. One study found that “Eggs are also loaded with cholesterol—about 200 milligrams for an average-sized egg” which could lead to heart disease.
Buch also cut out gluten, dairy, and soy completely from her diet. Her rationale behind this was how processed and GMO-filled these food products are, and ultimately detrimental to our health. This is especially true for those who deal with chronic illness. According to a study, “Milk and other dairy products are the top sources of artery-clogging saturated fat in the American diet.”
The next thing she cut out is processed oils and sugars. She stresses the importance of reading food labels. There are so many additives such as citric acid, and natural flavors hiding in food products that are not good for our health. It’s extremely easy to get sucked into enticing packaging that we sometimes forget to check if the products we’re purchasing are healthy.
Since she cut out these foods and additives from her diet, she has simultaneously added an abundance of nutrient-filled juices, smoothies, salads, fruits, and vegetables back into her diet. After three years, she has almost completely healed herself from her chronic illnesses and feels much more energized, revitalized, and like the best version of herself. Whether you suffer from chronic illness, or just want to be healthier in general, everyone will benefit from adding more fresh, plant foods into their diet, and becoming more aware of what you’re putting into your body!
