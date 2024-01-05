Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

The Humane Society of the United States rescued Tilly from an alleged dogfighting operation in Gaston County, North Carolina. An animal rescue team member, Morgan Rivera, explains that Tilly was freed from the heavy chain, and they were able to give her a new life in her forever home at the humane society.

This heartwarming video gives us a glimpse into Tilly’s new life where she can live and thrive in a safe and loving environment. Many of the other dogs that were discovered were covered in fleas and had visible injuries that are often seen in dogfighting cases. Not only were they lacking attention, but they lacked adequate shelter and nutrition. Unfortunately, many animals like Tilly face severe cruelty and neglect.

If you are interested in helping, you can Donate today to help The Humane Society of the United States continue all of its lifesaving work. Click here to Donate today!

