Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
After a great effort by the rescue team at Wildlife SOS, Pari, also known as “Angel”, a 20-year-old handicapped elephant, is finally safe. She arrived at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, which happens to be India’s First Elephant Hospital located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.
Pari experienced a painful abscess, wounds, and arthritic feet as a result of severe neglect. This inspiring rescue gives hope to all captive elephants in India!
Courtesy of Wildlife SOS
You can see Pari’s fun personality shine as Wildlife SOS helps nurse her back to health. After suffering from years of abuse, living through injuries, and living in fear, she now gets to live out her life in a safe and loving environment. Pari underwent medical treatments and was fed nutritious foods until she regained her strength!
Courtesy of Wildlife SOS
If interested, you can become a monthly supporter of Wildlife SOS and a member of their Elephant Freedom Team. The Freedom Team helps the organization plan future rescues that save more elephants just like Pari!
Best Things In Life Are Rescued Tee By Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- Adorable Rescued Elephants Splash Around on a Hot Day! [Video]
- Incredible Woman Snuggles Up With Rescued Elephant to Help Him Feel Safe (VIDEO)
- Elephant Artists? Here’s Why Making an Elephant Paint is Cruel, Not Cute
- Rescued Elephant Who Spent 42 Years in Circus Enjoys a Well-Deserved Rest! (VIDEO)
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade repeatedly.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments