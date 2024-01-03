Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

After a great effort by the rescue team at Wildlife SOS, Pari, also known as “Angel”, a 20-year-old handicapped elephant, is finally safe. She arrived at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Hospital, which happens to be India’s First Elephant Hospital located in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Pari experienced a painful abscess, wounds, and arthritic feet as a result of severe neglect. This inspiring rescue gives hope to all captive elephants in India!

Courtesy of Wildlife SOS

You can see Pari’s fun personality shine as Wildlife SOS helps nurse her back to health. After suffering from years of abuse, living through injuries, and living in fear, she now gets to live out her life in a safe and loving environment. Pari underwent medical treatments and was fed nutritious foods until she regained her strength!

Courtesy of Wildlife SOS

If interested, you can become a monthly supporter of Wildlife SOS and a member of their Elephant Freedom Team. The Freedom Team helps the organization plan future rescues that save more elephants just like Pari!

