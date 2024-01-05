Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Oahu Residents Unite to Rescue Stranded Baby Humpback Whale

Residents of Oahu came together to assist a stranded baby humpback whale off the Honolulu shoreline. The incident unfolded as the young whale, separated from its mother, appeared to be attempting to beach itself.

2. Video Shows Handsome Cat Who Was Rescued from Garbage as Kitten

A tiny kitten got a second chance at life after a kind lady decided to adopt him from the garbage dump that he was calling home. Named Plusha, the kitten grew up to be an extremely handsome cat. Now, he lives his best life alongside two other cats who were saved from the dump.

3. Hilarious Video Shows Proof Cat Has Multiple Families

A cat named Papa Legba has cracked up the internet after a video of the feisty feline was posted to the TikTok page @wedontownacat. The feline is an indoor/outdoor cat who spends time wandering the neighborhood. However, recently Papa Legba’s humans have become suspicious about what the cat gets up to on his adventures. The video shows hilarious proof that Papa Legba has multiple families, causing much hilarity on the social media app.

4. Poultry Killed in Northern California Following Avian Flu Outbreak

Since 2021, a particularly nasty strain of avian flu has been sweeping the world. Also known as bird flu or H5N1, avian flu is a strain of the influenza virus. Although it predominantly affects wild birds, it can also be contracted by domesticated fowl. Some strains, including the current strain, are also transmissible to mammals including humans. An outbreak of avian flu at a Northern California poultry plant prompted the operation to kill more than one million birds.

5. Bird Flu Kills Polar Bear, Showing Alarming Range of Disease’s Spread

Since 2021, an outbreak of bird flu has swept the globe. Since then, this contagious disease is believed to have killed thousands of wild birds and other animals. Recently, bird flu was confirmed to have killed a Polar Bear in Alaska. The bear’s death shows that the disease has spread to the most remote regions of the planet where animal populations are poorly equipped to handle the virus.

6. Quincy Massachusetts Man Arrested After Lighting Raccoon on Fire

On Royal Street in Quincy, Massachusetts, Andrew Chieu was apprehended by the police on charges of animal cruelty after allegedly setting a raccoon on fire. The horrifying episode came to light when officers responded to a heated argument between two neighbors, ultimately discovering a caged raccoon displaying burn injuries.

7. The Body Shop Becomes the World’s First 100% Vegan Global Beauty Brand

On January 3rd, The Body Shop proudly declared its status as the world’s first global beauty brand to offer 100% vegan products certified by The Vegan Society. Their offerings include skincare, body care, haircare, makeup, and fragrance. This accomplishment follows the brand’s ambitious target set in 2021 when 60% of its products already carried The Vegan Society trademark.

8. World Health Organization Says Your Plant-Based Diet Can Help Save Earth

In a groundbreaking declaration at the COP 28 summit, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO), has urged the world to adopt plant-based diets. This big move aims to combat the dual threats of global health issues and Climate change.

9. Millions in Asia Have Fled Their Homes Due to Climate change

As the frequency and intensity of climate disasters continue to escalate globally, the resultant impact on human lives is becoming increasingly evident. A report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC) reveals that in 2022, a staggering 32.6 million internal displacements were attributed to climate-related disasters, surpassing the 28.3 million displacements caused by conflict and violence in the same year. Of particular concern is the situation in Asia, where four out of the top five countries with the highest number of new internal displacements were located. Pakistan, the Philippines, and China ranked highest.

10. China’s BYD Dethrones Tesla as World’s Leading Electric Vehicle Seller

China’s BYD (Build Your Dreams) has surpassed Tesla as the world’s top-selling electric car manufacturer, marking a notable shift in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. This feat is achieved for the second consecutive year, with BYD producing a total of 3.02 million new energy vehicles in 2023 compared to Tesla’s 1.84 million. Although BYD’s numbers include 1.6 million battery-only cars and 1.4 million hybrids, it’s notable that in the last quarter of 2023, BYD outsold Tesla in battery-only cars for the first time, indicating a significant market shift.

