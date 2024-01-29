Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Check Out This Amazing Feline-Friendly House!

A viral Instagram clip posted to the account @jake.the.bengal shows one cat lover’s amazing feline-friendly house. The home features a beautifully designed indoor and outdoor space that offers all kinds of amazing features for the two Bengal cats who reside there. Jake and Juniper are two lucky kitties to live in such a feline-friendly house!

Click here to read the full story!

2. Cockapoo Insists That Human Go to Bed at 9:30 PM

Animal lovers know that living with a dog or cat can affect your routine. However, sometimes they can provide a gentle nudge that pushes you to adopt healthy habits. This is the case for one Welsh Cockapoo who reminds her human to go to bed at 9:30 PM each night. The funny pup’s insistence that bedtime be honored is going viral after a video of her was shared to the TikTok account @cockapoocallie_.

Click here to read the full story!

3. Doberman’s Adorable Night-Time Routine Melts Hearts on TikTok

A cute TikTok clip shows a Doberman named Ares enjoying his nightly bedtime routine. In the video, which was shared by the account @yorkfamilyof3, the Doberman’s human can be seen carefully tucking in the dog as he settles down for the night. Ares seems very happy to bask in the attention.

Click here to read the full story!

4. Horrible Experiment That Performs Cruel Tests on Mice Funded by MSG Manufacturer

An investigation by the Animal rights group PETA has discovered yet another horrible animal experiment carried out on mice by food manufacturing conglomerate Ajinomoto. In the experiment, small mice were placed in an enclosure with larger, more aggressive mice. The larger mice then attacked the smaller mice. This caused stress for the smaller mouse.

Click here to read the full story!

5. The Case Against Plastic Pet Toys – How They Can Hurt Animals

A plastic material that is commonly used to make pet toys may be harming your animal companion’s health. Since there is no governing body that regulates the safety of pet toys, many manufacturers use Polyvinyl chloride in their products. However, this material is so notorious that it has been dubbed “poison plastic”. This nickname is due to plastic’s tendency to leach toxic ingredients. These ingredients can be harmful to animal companions if ingested and may lead to significant health issues.

Click here to read the full story!

6. How Tiny Insects are Impacting Lion Hunting

In East Africa, the circle of life unfolds in the most dramatic of ways. Now, an unexpected player has emerged in the dance between predator and prey: ants. Recent research conducted by scientists has revealed a surprising phenomenon – the presence of big-headed ants is altering the dynamics of lion behavior, ultimately affecting the balance of ecosystems in the region.

Click here to read the full story!

7. Celebrity Outcry Against Unprecedented Deportation of German Climate Activist

In an astonishing development, high-profile figures like Bob Geldof, Olivia Colman, and Emma Thompson have joined forces to challenge the UK Home Office’s decision to deport Marcus Decker, a climate activist currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for peaceful protest. Decker, a German national, faces deportation following a two-year and seven-month jail term for unveiling a Just Stop Oil banner on the Queen Elizabeth Bridge in October 2022.

Click here to read the full story!

8. Biden’s Bold Move Pausing U.S. Gas Exports for Climate’s Sake

In a groundbreaking decision, President Biden has put a temporary hold on new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects in the U.S., aligning with climate activists who label these projects as ‘climate bombs’. This pause, set to reevaluate the environmental impact of gas exports, marks a significant shift in energy policy, potentially delaying nearly a dozen fossil fuel initiatives beyond the November elections. It’s a strategic move that could charm young voters, who view such projects as detrimental to our planet, but it also risks ruffling feathers among foreign allies, energy companies, and Republican critics.

Click here to read the full story!

9. A Landslide of Contaminated Soil is Inching Close to a Vital Water Source in Denmark

In a shocking environmental crisis unfolding in Denmark, a massive landslide of contaminated soil is inching dangerously close to a vital water source. This looming disaster, located south of Randers, presents a critical challenge for the authorities and raises urgent questions about financial responsibility for the cleanup.

Click here to read the full story!

10. Canadian Tar Sands Pollution Far Exceeds Estimates!

A groundbreaking study has revealed a shocking truth: the pollution from Canada’s tar sands, one of the world’s dirtiest fossil fuels, is dramatically more than we thought. It’s up to a jaw-dropping 6,300% higher than reported!

Click here to read the full story!

