1. Rescue French Bulldog is Ultimate Foster Sibling after His Traumatic Past

Louis is a rescued French Bulldog who was saved in 2018. After spending several months in a foster home gaining weight, he was adopted by a shelter employee at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Colorado Springs, Colorado. In his new home, Louis discovered a hidden talent. The rescue French Bulldog is an awesome foster sibling!

2. Video Shows Abused Puppy Finally Sleeping Without Nightmares

An abused puppy named Ellery was found starving and with her mouth tied shut. Only 18 months old, it was clear that she had already suffered so much in her short life. She was finally adopted into a loving home, where she will never be harmed again. However, despite this, the abused puppy continued to have nightmares. This makes a TikTok video shared by @happyholly1235 extra heartwarming.

3. OMG! Shelter Dog’s Transformation Stuns Viewers

A loving home can truly make all the difference for an animal in need. One shelter dog’s transformation proves that, no matter what, there is hope for all rescue animals.

4. EU Proposes New Rules on Pet Welfare for Cats and Dogs

On December 7, the European Commission unveiled a groundbreaking legislative initiative aimed at bolstering animal welfare standards for cats and dogs across the European Union (EU). The proposed measures address long-standing loopholes, introducing minimum common welfare standards for the breeding and keeping of pet animals. The comprehensive package not only emphasizes the prohibition of painful practices like ear cropping but also focuses on improving traceability and tackling issues associated with online sales and imports from non-EU countries.

5. UK Animal Welfare Minister Backed Seal and Bird Culls

The recent appointment of Robbie Douglas-Miller as the UK animal welfare minister in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has sparked controversy and calls for Downing Street to provide clarity on the decision. Douglas-Miller, a shooting enthusiast and recently appointed peer, owns a grouse moor in Scotland and has advocated for the culling of seals and wild birds, raising concerns about conflicts of interest and his suitability for the role.

6. Veterinarians Without Borders Canada Expands to the U.S!

In a significant development, Veterinarians Without Borders/Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VWB), a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing animal health and community well-being, has announced its expansion into the United States. The move comes with the establishment of the registered U.S. charity Veterinarians Without Borders USA, marking a crucial step in the organization’s mission to extend its reach and impact.

7. Rock On! Start-Up Plans to Use Rocks to Sequester CO2

Several large companies have committed to investing in a new start-up that aims to capture carbon dioxide by trapping it in rocks. This start-up, Lithos Carbon, says that they have developed a way to measure rocks’ ability to sequester carbon dioxide. Lithos is an agricultural technology startup that will spread crushed basalt rock over farmland, allowing the rock to capture carbon dioxide. Although the technique has yet to be tested at scale, several companies plan to spend a total of 57 million dollars on the tactic.

8. Plastic Exports to Mexico Rise; Experts Warn About “Plastic Colonialism”

Recently released information has shown that the United States plastic exports to Mexico doubled between 2019 and 2021. The rising amount of plastic waste exported from the United States to Mexico occurred despite a 2019 agreement between 187 countries that regulates and restricts the international trade of plastic waste. The ban took effect in January of 2021. Since the plastic waste trade agreement, Mexico has become the largest destination for plastic waste originating in the United States. Humanitarians and environmental activists are raising alarms about these exports, terming it “plastic waste colonialism.”

9. Plastic Pollution from Cigarettes Costs a Staggering Amount Per Year, New Study Shows

There are several reasons why smoking cigarettes is bad. However, a recent study highlights one alarming reason that often goes overlooked. A significant amount of plastic pollution is traceable to cigarette butts. Indeed, this Pollution costs the world 26 billion United States Dollars (USD) per year.

10. How Dimming the Sun Could Help Combat Climate change

As the world grapples with the escalating threats of climate change, scientists are considering an audacious solution: dimming the sun. With global temperatures soaring, surpassing 1.26°C of warming in 2022, and on a trajectory to exceed 1.5°C soon, traditional climate policies appear insufficient. Projections suggest that without radical interventions, we could witness over 2.5°C of warming by the century’s end, posing catastrophic risks to vulnerable communities and ecosystems.

