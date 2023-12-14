Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

1. Watch This Amazing Service Dog Save a Little Girl

Spy, a yellow Labrador service dog, proved that a dog’s keen senses can go beyond the expected. Trained to monitor the high and low blood sugar levels of her young human companion with Type 1 diabetes, Spy’s remarkable actions one night demonstrated the extraordinary bond between service dogs and their charges.

2. 25 Dogs Rescued From the Back of a U-Haul

In a heartwarming Thanksgiving Day mission, the Oregon State Police (OSP) came to the rescue of 25 abandoned dogs found inside a stolen U-Haul truck. The incident unfolded on November 23 at the Love’s Truck Stop in Klamath Falls, Oregon, when OSP responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

3. Stray Cat Enjoying Snow Melts Hearts Online

A stray cat enjoying a snowfall is melting hearts on TikTok. The cat appears to be having the time of their life in the snow. Posted to the TikTok account @a_j_coates, the video has been liked over 27,000 times.

4. Cattle Industry Challenges Gray Wolf Reintroduction in Colorado

Colorado’s impending reintroduction of gray wolves, a voter-approved initiative set to take place in the coming weeks, has sparked controversy and legal action from representatives of the cattle industry. The Gunnison County Stockgrowers’ Association and Colorado Cattlemen’s Association have filed a lawsuit against state and federal agencies, alleging inadequate review and consideration of the potential consequences of releasing up to 50 wolves into the state over the next several years.

5. Emojis Don’t Adequately Represent Biodiversity, Finds Research

A team of conservation scientists recently surveyed a set of emojis and found they did not fully represent natural biodiversity. The team published the results of their analysis in the scientific journal iScience. In the face of the current biodiversity crisis, the scientists hope these findings will inspire the creation of more diverse natural emojis and inspire awareness for Conservation.

6. UC Berkeley and The Humane Society Collaborate to Make Campus Dining More Plant-Based

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has joined forces with the University of California, Berkeley, to transition 50% of entrees offered in dining commons on campus to be plant-based by 2027. This ambitious goal not only positions UC Berkeley as a pioneer within the University of California system but also reflects a holistic commitment to environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and public health.

7. New York City Faces ‘Tripledemic’ as Respiratory Illnesses Surge

New York City is grappling with a surge in respiratory illnesses, according to a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The alarming data follows a 30% increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients, with young children and seniors being the most affected. The city is part of a larger trend, with several hotspots across the nation experiencing heightened concentrations of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection (RSV), and influenza. This concerning trifecta has been coined “the tripledemic.”

8. Historic Cop28 Agreement Marks Global Shift Away from Fossil Fuels

Representatives from nearly 200 countries attending the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic agreement that, for the first time, calls on all nations to transition away from fossil fuels. The deal was swiftly gavelled through by Cop28 president Sultan Al Jaber, earning him an ovation from delegates and a hug from UN climate chief Simon Stiell.

9. Yosemite National Park Bids Farewell to Single-Use Plastics

In a groundbreaking move for environmental sustainability, Yosemite National Park has officially eliminated single-use plastics, taking a significant stride towards a greener future. This iconic American landmark, famous for its breathtaking views of El Capitan, has revolutionized its approach to eco-friendliness, starting in 2023.

10. Russia’s Climate Commitments: War Efforts and Western Tensions Redefine Agenda

In a surprising turn of events, Russia’s stance on climate change has undergone significant changes amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions. As the world gears up for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Russia has voiced opposition to the phasing out of fossil fuels, a stance at odds with global climate action norms. This development comes as Russia marginally increases its oil and coal production in 2022, showing a clear deviation from global efforts to reduce fossil fuel dependence.

