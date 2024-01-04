Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Netflix’s latest show, “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment,” has captivated audiences by exploring the impact of diets on identical twins. The four-part docuseries, based on a larger experiment conducted at Stanford University, follows the journey of four pairs of twins who adopt opposite diets – vegan and omnivore – over eight weeks.
Source: Netflix/YouTube
Nutrition scientist Christopher Gardner devised the experiment, selecting twins to control for genetics and eliminate other variables. The pairs grew up in similar households and shared comparable lifestyles, creating an ideal setting for the study.
Pam and Wendy, business partners and twins from South Africa, embraced the challenge. Pam adhered to a “plant-based diet,” while Wendy followed the “omnivore diet.” Although both were omnivores initially, the sisters made notable changes. They reduced meat consumption by half and transformed their catering business, incorporating more plant-based dishes into their menu.
The “Cheese Twins,” Charlie and Michael Kalish, European-trained cheesemakers and surfers, were mindful of their food choices even before the experiment. Charlie, previously an omnivore, embraced the plant-based diet, while Michael, a pescatarian, explored the omnivore diet. Post-experiment, Michael adopted a vegetarian lifestyle, selecting ethically produced cheese, while Charlie leaned towards vegetarianism, occasionally indulging in Chinese favorites and chicken soup.
John and Jevon Whittington, recent nursing graduates from New York, were avid meat enthusiasts before the study. John adopted the plant-based diet, and Jevon followed the omnivore diet. Post-experiment, they remained omnivores but significantly reduced red meat consumption due to newfound awareness of its environmental impact. The twins now advocate for a more plant-centric diet, influencing even their father’s food choices.
Filipino twins Carolyn Sideco and Rosalyn Moorhouse, both omnivores before the study, experienced shifts in their eating habits. Carolyn, a sports relationship coach, embraced the plant-based diet, while Rosalyn adhered to the omnivore diet. Although both remained omnivores afterward, they incorporated more plant-based foods into their diets and became more conscious of their food choices.
