Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

It can be so disheartening to go out to your garden in hopes of picking some summer squash or a handful of tomatoes only to find something got to them first.

While some of our common garden visitors are as cute as can be—think squirrels and raccoons— and others awe-inspiring and magnificent—think bears and deer, it doesn’t take away from the fact that your hard work and garden devotion have been dashed.

Though you might be open to sharing your harvest with some garden visitors, you might also be in the business for some tips on how to deter certain creatures from your crops. Look no further than this collection of OGP articles that give tips on humanely keeping certain critters at bay.

1. Common Garden Pests

For many of us, those who try to avoid killing any living creature, pest or not, this can be a real challenge. Nobody likes to give up their favorite meal, and essentially, that’s what we are asking pests to do. They are just going about their happy little lives gorging on our gourds, with no idea what panic and turmoil it might be causing the poor gardener. Well, there are ways to humanely approach ridding ourselves of common garden pests, particularly the creepy, crawly type. Check out these 9 Common Garden Pests and How to Deal with Them Humanely

2. Keep Squirrels Out

Squirrels are so fun and funny to watch. They scoot and scat around the forest floor. They cling to and climb up and clatter on the branches of trees. They chitter at one another, often chasing each other about trees in fits of energy and fury. Squirrels are super cute. They can also be a menace in the garden. Once they figure out they want some of what’s growing in there, they can be very difficult to dissuade. And, all that scooting, chatting, clinging, and clattering equates to an animal that can pretty well get anywhere. Have a look at these Humane Ways to Keep Squirrels Out of Your Garden.

3. Keep Deer Out

For those who aren’t growing gardens in their yard, spotting deer can be a pleasing experience. No doubt, they are beautiful, tranquil animals that can somehow come off as exceptionally endearing to watch going about their daily routines. Then, they get into the garden, and they do it again and again and again until there is hardly anything left. They love garden peas, green beans, any other legumes, carrot tops, okra leaves, flowers, fruit trees, strawberries, and so much more. And deer are big animals that eat a lot. Take a look at these 7 Natural and Humane Ways to Keep Deer Out of Your Garden.

4. Keep Bears Out

When we think of garden pests, we typically envision smaller animals, something between insect size and raccoon size. Deer may wander into the situation as well. But, when a huge bear ambles into the garden, the stakes get notably higher. Bears, especially black bears, can be garden pests. They love to orchards and berry patches, and they are known to enjoy sweet root vegetables like carrots and beets. Corn is another favorite. And, once they find a good food source, they are apt to return for multiple visits. Learn on these 7 Humane Ways to Keep Bears Out of Your Garden.

5. Pests Control Animals

Gardening is not only about the joy of planting seeds and watching them become food. Sometimes it is a masterful game of chess in which certain animals are trying to take our tomatoes and lettuce, and we have to devise a strategy (pesticide is not a viable strategy!) for protecting our harvest. One of the best ways to control garden pests is by inviting their predators to the party. For gardeners looking to do things organically, these are very handy animals to have around in terms of pest control. Read about the Animals and Insects That Help Control Garden Pests.

6. Keep Pests Off Crops

There are some proven and time-tested methods for dealing with garden pests, both preventatively (the wiser choice) and prescriptively. This isn’t to say there will be no crop fatalities throughout the season, but it’s also important to realize that feeding pests is all part of the process. Naturally, everyone and everything has to eat. However, there’s no rule to say we can’t try to protect our tomato plants! Take a look at these 7 Methods for Keeping Pests Off Crops.

7. Pest Control Plants

In the days of old, pesticides were never a consideration when growing food, and people still managed to do it quite well. It wasn’t that pests didn’t exist, but simply that natural solutions did, too. Unfortunately, with the rise of chemically-based agriculture methods, these reliable and safe methods took a backseat to brand names and poisons. the time to switch back to those solutions of old is long past due, and it all begins with choosing companion plants that protect crops from pests. Try growing some of these 10 Plants That Naturally Protect Crops From Pests.

8. Keep Raccoons Out

Raccoons are ridiculously cute and notoriously mischievous, and based on looks alone, it would seemingly be very hard to be mad at one. But, for those of us with gardens (or garbage cans, for that matter), raccoons can quickly wear out that welcome. These little bandits have a bad reputation for destroying gardens. They like to eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, such as sweet corn, tomatoes, and strawberries. They love to dig in mulch in search of worms, meanwhile burying or uprooting young seedlings and destroying tidy garden spaces. Learn of these 7 Humane Ways to Keep Raccoons Out of Your Garden.

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: