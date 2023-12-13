Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Whatever you celebrate and enjoy during the winter holidays, it can often come at a bit of a hit to the bank and a bit more of a blow to the environment with all of the waste, wrapping paper, and unwanted gifts that get shuffled around between well-meaning friends and family.

If this winter you are looking to have more of a DIY holiday with lots of crafting, homemade gift-making, and a touch more artistic flair, then take a look at these OGP articles that give you tons of ideas on how to do just that.

This winter holiday might just be a little cheaper, a lot more environmentally friendly, and a whole lot more fun if you do it the DIY way!

1. Christmas Crafts

It seems almost an annual consensus that the magic of Christmas is slowly slipping away, and without a doubt, this feeling of loss comes from the fact that the holidays have become far too much marketing and merchandising and less and less family and fun. Well, the solution is easy, ain’t it? How about 12 days of Christmas crafts from recycled materials? And, if you need more persuading, you’ll save money on decorations, gifts (Grandma would much rather have a handmade Christmas craft from her grandchild than another box of fancy jam), and cards. Check out this article all about How to Make Upcycled Christmas Crafts (Not Just for the Kids).

2. Holiday Wreaths

Wreaths are a much more versatile decoration than they often get credit for. They aren’t just door ornaments for Christmas time. They can brighten the spring with fresh flowers. They can celebrate summer abundance. They salvage color as autumn sees much of the world go to sleep for a few months. making a wreath is a tradition we should join with warm hearts and a sense of purpose. It’s also something that can be a lot of fun, something that connects us with our surroundings, and something that celebrates what we cherish. Who knew so much was wrapped into a wreath? Read on to learn How to Make Your Own Wreaths.

3. Christmas Crackers

Christmas crackers never really took off in the US, but throughout the rest of the English-speaking world, they are an integral part of the seasonal celebration. In the UK and Ireland, Christmas wouldn’t be the same without crackers. Despite how it sounds, though, a Christmas cracker isn’t food. It does look something like a gigantic piece of candy, like an oversized festive Tootsie Roll, but there’s nothing sweet inside, at least not edible. A Christmas cracker is a tube about the size of a toilet paper roll that is wrapped in shimmer holiday paper, which is then twisted close on both ends. Read on to learn What Christmas Crackers Are (Hint: They Aren’t Food) and How to Make Them at Home.

4. Tree Decorations

Christmas is a time for tradition, whatever we choose those traditions to be. But, for most revelers, few things rival the Christmas tree in terms of must-haves for the holidays, and no Christmas tree is complete without a gaggle of decorations. We’ve all gone the route of shiny baubles and twinkly lights, stars, and tinsel, but holiday times are changing. While we don’t want to forego our traditions altogether, most of us know that Christmas is ever more commercial and disposable. We throw away a host of cheap decorations every year and buy them anew the next. Instead, why not try these 10 Easy DIY Christmas Tree Decorations?

5. Christmas Sweaters

If we can’t get kitschy at Christmas, then what a slice of fun we are missing out on. And, anyone who’s anyone in the world of Christmas kookery knows that the height of Christmas silliness is the ugly Christmas sweater. Every year groups of friends like to challenge one another, throw parties, and hold contests to see who can find the worst (or best, depending on how you look at it) Christmas sweater. Once the holidays are over, take a look at How to Upcycle Old Christmas Sweaters.

6. Earth-Friendly Christmas

We have the potential to both celebrate the holidays and keep an eye on the footprint we are making when doing so. Parties can still be filled with decorations and delicious delights. Families can still get together, exchange gifts, and rekindle forgotten arguments. Friends can still raise a toast to each other, to the new year, and to all things grand. All of that and more can happen, but with some reasonable consciousness, it can also happen without misusing resources and piling up trash. For anyone wondering how to make the holidays a cleaner, kinder event for Mother Earth and her loved ones, there are plenty of worthwhile gestures we can make on her behalf. Take a look at these Tips for Making Your Holidays a Little More Environmentally-Friendly.

7. Natural Decorations

The holidays, other than being great for food, are a wonderful time for decorations and meaningful symbols, whether it’s a full-on light display outside, a menorah on the table, or any other assortment of candles to be lit, extinguished, and simply enjoyed for candle’s sake. It’s a time for festivities across religions, or lack thereof, and there is just something about fixing the place up with seasonal garb that brings us all closer together, makes a home feel a smidge warmer, and gets everyone excited. Making decorations at home naturally provides so much more of a profound experience for everyone. Here are some suggestions for Holiday Decorations You Can Make from Natural Materials.

8. Christmas Tree Ornaments

As we move into a greener world, so too will our approach to holidays. We’ll start lighting up the night with colorful bulbs run on renewable energy. We’ll focus on local ingredients and seasonal harvests that fit the time. And, gone will be the days of disposable, plastic decorations that we buy year after year. Seeing as it has been a year, a couple of years really, of so much change and adaptation, perhaps now is the perfect time to start implementing the new approach to Christmas festivities. A great place to start is one of the central puzzle pieces to any good Xmas celebration: the tree. Have a look at these DIY Eco-Friendly Christmas Tree Ornaments and decorations.

9. Christmas Decorations from Trash

Christmas was once about family and friends as much as it is now about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and truthfully, it still can be. Not all of us are caught up in the consumerism of Christmas, and even if we kinda, sorta are, that doesn’t mean the other part isn’t just as important. We all love our families and want some quality time over the holidays. One way to engage the kids, build up the anticipation, spend quality time together, and get the creative juices flowing is to make Christmas decorations from garbage. Yes, garbage. Check out these 6 Kid-Friendly Christmas Decorations to Make From Trash.

10. DIY Holiday Trees

Christmas trees are the centerpiece for so many Christmas celebrations and traditions. Trimming the tree is often a family event. The presents are found under the tree. The tree usually occupies a prominent position in the house, maybe in front of a street-side window or the corner of the living room. Real Christmas trees, of course, mean that we’ve cut down a tree, not to mention that said tree was usually raised in a monoculture with lots of agro-chemicals. With artificial trees, we are feeding the petroleum industry yet again, as well as creating ultimately feeding the landfill. So, perhaps it’s time to come up with some unconventional trees that are eco-friendly but still supply that fashionable, yuletide feeling. Take a look at these 7 DIY Eco-Friendly Unconventional Trees for Xmas.

11. Mason Jar Gifts

The holidays are a time for giving. The holidays can also be a time for pressure and worry surrounding that giving. The cost of buying presents for friends and family can be overwhelming for some. As well, the awareness of the commercialization of Christmas becomes blaring. if you are racking your brains for ways to give a little something without breaking the bank, without creating too much waste, or without falling prey to over-consumerism during the holidays, check out these 5 Holiday Gifts That Fit in a Mason Jar— a thrifted mason jar at that!

12. Green Giving

There are, however, some tried and tested ways of giving a loved one a gift without spending a bunch of money or buying stuff that no one wants or needs. It often means going back to basics with crafting, cooking, thrifting, or repurposing. It also means thinking outside the box and reimagining what a gift is. Maybe you could gift an experience or donation over a material present or offer something homemade or secondhand. Check out these 4 Ideas for Making Holiday Gift Giving a Little Greener. Plus, you can help cut down on all that waste, too.

