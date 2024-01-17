Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

When Bettersen Wade’s son Dexter went missing, she didn’t know what to do. Distraught, she searched for answers, but no one seemed to have any information.

Source: FOX 26 Houston/YouTube

Until now. Recently, 215 bodies were discovered in a pauper’s graveyard behind a county jail near Jackson, Mississippi. Dexter was among them.

Dexter’s mother learned that a police officer had hit Dexter with his car and killed him – then brought his body to the mass gravesite behind the jail, where he was buried without ceremony. No one ever notified his family, even though he had a wallet in his front pocket with his name, address, and ID. It was still there after his body was exhumed.

Please sign this petition to demand justice! The U.S. Department of Justice must now investigate this corrupt and chilling county!

