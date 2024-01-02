Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a groundbreaking legal battle against the U.S. government, Nathan Baring, a third-generation Alaskan, stands as a plaintiff among 21 young Americans in the Juliana v United States case. The lawsuit accuses the government of willfully ignoring the peril of fossil fuels, infringing on the constitutional rights of the plaintiffs to life, liberty, and property, and failing to safeguard public trust resources. The plaintiffs aim for a revolutionary verdict declaring the nation’s pro-fossil fuel policies unconstitutional, potentially steering monumental policy changes toward a greener future.
Source: PBS NewsHour/YouTube
