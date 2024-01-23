Peatlands, vital ecosystems that store double the carbon of the world’s forests, are now under threat. When these lands are drained for agriculture, they release massive amounts of ancient carbon into the atmosphere. This process not only accelerates Climate change but also makes these areas prone to devastating wildfires. Indonesia’s Central Kalimantan province, a focus of this land-clearance project, has already witnessed a surge in fire alerts, surpassing the total number of the past three years combined.

The consequences are dire. Peatland degradation leads to enormous carbon emissions, contributing to global warming. The 2015 fires in Indonesia’s peatlands alone released more greenhouse gases than the entire European Union over several months, causing widespread health hazards and environmental damage. Despite restoration efforts, fully recovering these ecosystems remains a daunting and perhaps impossible task.

Alarmingly, the success of converting peatlands for agriculture is questionable. Studies reveal that tropical peatlands are often too acidic for effective crop cultivation. Widespread crop failures have been reported, with rice yields in peat-rich areas being significantly lower than in mineral soils. This raises concerns about the long-term viability and environmental sustainability of Indonesia’s food estate project.

Indonesia’s peatland dilemma serves as a stark reminder of the complex interplay between food security and environmental stewardship. The pursuit of self-sufficiency and global agricultural dominance is clashing with the urgent need to protect our planet’s vital carbon sinks. As Indonesia continues to navigate this challenging landscape, the fate of its peatlands and the global climate hangs in the balance.

