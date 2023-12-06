Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a startling revelation, COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber has ignited a heated debate by stating there is “no science” to Support the phase-out of fossil fuels for limiting global warming to 1.5C. This claim, made during a live online event, has sparked widespread concern and controversy, particularly given Al Jaber’s dual role as the CEO of the UAE’s state oil company, Adnoc.

Source: Sky News/YouTube

Al Jaber’s remarks stand in stark contrast to the stance of numerous scientists and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres. Over 100 countries are advocating for the phase-out of fossil fuels, viewing it as crucial for combating climate change. The COP28 summit is abuzz with discussions on whether to adopt language advocating a “phase-out” or a softer “phase-down” of fossil fuels.

The contentious exchange occurred during a She Changes Climate event, where Al Jaber was challenged by Mary Robinson, chair of the Elders group and former UN climate envoy. Robinson highlighted the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels, especially considering the disproportionate impact of climate change on women and children.

Al Jaber, while acknowledging the inevitability of a fossil fuel phase-down or phase-out, insists on a pragmatic approach. He calls for solutions that allow sustainable socioeconomic development without reverting to primitive living conditions.

Experts like Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, and Prof Sir David King, chair of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group, have criticized Al Jaber’s comments as being out of step with the scientific consensus. They emphasize the need for rapid reduction in carbon emissions and phasing out fossil fuels by 2035 to limit Global warming.

Dr. Friederike Otto of Imperial College London rejects the notion that fossil fuels are necessary for development in poorer countries. She cites the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, which underscores the unfeasibility of achieving sustainable development goals under high-emission, fossil-driven economies.

The debate at COP28 reflects the complex and often contentious nature of global climate negotiations, underscoring the challenges in reaching a consensus on critical issues such as fossil fuel use and the transition to sustainable energy sources. The outcome of these discussions at COP28 could have significant implications for the future of global climate policy and the fight against climate change.

