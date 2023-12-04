Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a startling revelation from the Midwest, meteorologists and climatologists are facing severe burnout and threats due to their efforts in communicating climate change. This alarming situation underscores the challenging climate of misinformation and hostility these professionals encounter.

Martha Durr, formerly Nebraska’s principal climate communicator, and Chris Gloninger, an Emmy-award-winning meteorologist, have both faced significant challenges due to their roles. Durr, after nearly eight years of service, left her position due to the emotional toll of continuously advocating for climate science without seeing substantial progress. Gloninger, experiencing an onslaught of harassment and threats, eventually relocated for his safety and well-being.

Gloninger’s arrival at KCCI in Des Moines was met with a mix of skepticism and hostility. Initially facing standard pushback on his Climate change reports, the situation quickly escalated to alarming levels. The intensity of threats he received necessitated security measures, both for his work and public appearances.

This disturbing trend isn’t isolated. Meteorologists and climatologists across seven states reported similar experiences. Their efforts to inform and educate the public on climate issues are often met with resistance and even hostility. In Indiana, Melissa Widhalm encountered skepticism and defiance, while Devan Masciulli of Illinois faced online backlash for her climate communications.

Despite these challenges, there’s a silver lining. Research from the Center for Climate change Communication at George Mason University indicates that a vast majority of Americans, about 74%, acknowledge global warming. This shows a significant public openness to learning about Climate change, even in conservative communities.

Meteorologists like Jim Gandy, who participated in the Climate Matters program, found success in communicating local climate impacts, even in conservative regions. Similarly, Trent Ford in Illinois adapts his message for different audiences, focusing on relevant information and climate solutions.

These stories highlight a critical junction in climate communication. While some communities embrace scientific reporting, others push back, often intensely. The commitment and resilience of these climate communicators, facing personal risks and emotional challenges, are pivotal in our collective understanding of and response to Climate change. This ongoing struggle underscores the importance of supporting accurate and accessible climate information, a crucial factor in shaping our global future.

