Chia seeds have held the title of “superfood” for quite some time, and recent research from Oregon State University is shedding new light on their power. Published in Frontiers in Plant Science, the study not only looked into the chia genome but also made a compelling case for the role of chia seeds in addressing global challenges such as hunger, malnutrition, and Climate change.

Chia seeds, belonging to the mint family and sharing genetic ties with herbs like rosemary and scarlet sage, are renowned for their nutritional benefits. High in fiber, healthy fats, and protein, these tiny, round seeds have a mild flavor, making them a versatile addition to various dishes such as smoothies, yogurt, oatmeal, pancakes, and granola bars.

Beyond their nutritional content, chia seeds exhibit near-medicinal properties attributed to their polyunsaturated fatty acids, protein, and fiber. Researchers at Oregon State University highlight a range of health benefits, including improved heart health, cholesterol regulation, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties.

The significant fiber content in chia seeds also contributes to improved intestinal health, weight loss, and a decreased risk of developing diabetes. This multifaceted nutritional profile positions chia seeds as a valuable component in promoting overall well-being.

While much attention has been directed toward optimizing the genetics of major crops like rice, wheat, and maize, the study emphasizes the importance of addressing “minor” or “orphan” crops such as chia. Researchers identified genetic markers associated with chia’s nutritional properties, providing a foundation for further research aimed at creating nutritionally improved chia seeds.

Sushma Naithani, an associate professor at Oregon State University, underscores the need to diversify the human diet by breeding and genetically enhancing nutrient-rich minor crops like chia to ensure long-term food security.

In addition to its nutritional benefits, the adaptability of chia to grow in marginal lands offers a potential solution to the challenges posed by global climate change. Researchers are exploring the possibility of introducing chia farming to regions with climate conditions similar to those in South America, where chia is predominantly cultivated. The University of Kentucky has already taken steps to lead chia development in the state.

Pankaj Jaiswal, a professor at Oregon State University’s Department of Botany and Plant Pathology, sees this research as a gateway for scientists to explore chia seed’s potential to enhance human health while deepening our understanding of its nutritional advantages.

