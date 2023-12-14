Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Whether you're more of a chocolate or vanilla person, this oatmeal has you covered! Split up into two ways, these two oatmeals are nutritious but also so delicious that it may be hard to tell which one is your favorite.
Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways [Vegan]
Cooking Time
15
Ingredients You Need for Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways [Vegan]
For the Vanilla Chai Oatmeal:
- 3/4 cup gluten-free steel-cut or rolled oats
- 4 tablespoons chia seeds
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup non-dairy milk of choice
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract (or 1/4 teaspoon vanilla bean powder)
- Pinch of pink Himalayan salt
- 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
For the Chocolate Chia Oatmeal:
- 3/4 cup gluten-free steel-cut or rolled oats
- 4 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
- 1 scoop chocolate superfoods powder
- 1 cup water
- 1 cup non-dairy milk of choice
- Pinch of pink Himalayan salt
- 1 teaspoon pure maple syrup
How to Prepare Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways [Vegan]
For the Vanilla Chai Oatmeal:
- Add all ingredients to a small pot and stir to evenly combine. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Then reduce heat to low and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until most of the water is absorbed and the mixture thickens
- Remove from heat and sweeten with raw honey or maple syrup. Add more or less based on your preference. Serve warm with your favorite toppings and enjoy! Store leftovers in the fridge and heat up on low the next day
For the Chocolate Chia Oatmeal:
- Add all ingredients to a small pot and stir to evenly combine. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Then reduce heat to low and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally until most of the water is absorbed and the mixture thickens
- Remove from heat and sweeten with raw honey or maple syrup. Add more or less based on your preference. Serve warm with your favorite toppings and enjoy! Store leftovers in the fridge and heat up on low the next day
Comments
Is 4 tbsp of chia seeds correct? This absorbed all of the liquid immediately and I had to continue to add more milk as it cooked.
