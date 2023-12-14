Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Whether you're more of a chocolate or vanilla person, this oatmeal has you covered! Split up into two ways, these two oatmeals are nutritious but also so delicious that it may be hard to tell which one is your favorite.

Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways [Vegan]

$2.99 Warm Chia Oatmeal Two Ways [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste