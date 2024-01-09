Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
In a move that’s turning heads and sparking debate, Mukhtar Babayev, a former oil industry stalwart and now Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, has been named the upcoming president of the critical Cop29 climate talks. These talks, crucial in addressing the global climate crisis, are slated for November in Azerbaijan, raising eyebrows given Babayev’s extensive history with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (Socar).
Source: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
