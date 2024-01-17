Surprisingly, the efforts to clean this “patch” might be misguided. The Ocean Cleanup, founded in 2012, has developed technologies like System 03 for extracting trash from the ocean. While their achievements, such as removing 18 tonnes of trash in one scoop, sound impressive, the reality is more complex.

Marine scientists raise two main concerns. Firstly, the plastic problem is overwhelmingly vast – much of it is too small or elusive for current technologies to capture. Secondly, and more worryingly, these clean-up operations might harm the unique marine life residing in these garbage patches. The very act of cleaning could be causing more damage than good.

The debate intensified when a video from The Ocean Cleanup, showcasing a massive haul of plastic, was criticized for its authenticity. Experts argued that the plastic looked unusually clean for ocean debris. This sparked questions about the effectiveness and veracity of such clean-up missions.

Furthermore, the methods used in these clean-ups resemble trawl fishing, which poses a risk to marine life due to accidental capture, known as bycatch. Even with modifications to minimize bycatch, the risk persists.

There’s also an environmental irony in using fossil-fueled ships for these clean-ups, contributing to carbon emissions. While The Ocean Cleanup aims for a more sustainable approach, the current methods still have a notable carbon footprint.

The real solution lies not in cleaning the oceans but in reducing our reliance on plastics. Progress is being made globally with bans and restrictions on single-use plastics. However, until we significantly reduce plastic production and use, clean-ups, especially coastal ones, remain essential.

Beach clean-ups are highly effective, and innovative solutions like Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel are making a difference in intercepting waste before it reaches the ocean.

In conclusion, while ocean clean-ups sound heroic, the key to truly saving our seas lies in prevention, not cure. We must focus on reducing plastic use, supporting sustainable alternatives, and cleaning our coasts and rivers to stop the flow of plastic into our oceans.

Solution Not Pollution Sweatshirt by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: