The Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a vast collection of marine debris, has long been a symbol of our struggle against oceanic plastic Pollution. Recently, efforts like The Ocean Cleanup project have been lauded for their ambition to clear this mess. However, is this really the best way to save our oceans?
Source: Vox/YouTube
