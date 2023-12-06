Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

As global leaders, officials, and activists convene in Dubai for the United Nations climate talks, an environmental crisis is unfolding in Gaza, raising serious concerns among summit participants. The recent assault on Gaza, marked by Israeli airstrikes and ground fighting lasting nearly two months, has left large swaths of the region devastated. Agricultural lands lie in ruins, ancient olive trees scorched, and water resources contaminated, with fears that the use of illegal white phosphorus by Israeli forces may exacerbate environmental damage.

Experts caution that Gaza could be on the brink of an environmental catastrophe, a sentiment echoed by Jagan Chapagain, the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The destruction caused by the conflict not only poses immediate threats but also raises questions about the long-term recovery of the land.

Hadeel Ikhmais, a Climate change expert with the Palestinian Authority, highlighted the challenges faced by Palestinians in addressing environmental issues amid the destruction of infrastructure and the heavy human toll of the conflict. With over 15,000 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, killed since October, attention and resources are understandably stretched thin.

The scarcity of water in Gaza, exacerbated by the war, has led to acute health and sanitation concerns for residents. Agriculture, a vital aspect of Gaza’s economy, has been decimated, affecting crops such as olive trees and citrus fruits. The use of white phosphorus, an internationally prohibited chemical, adds another layer of complexity to the environmental fallout.

Climate activists at the summit draw attention to the interconnectedness of the Palestinian struggle and the fight for climate justice. The impact of war on the environment is not limited to the immediate destruction but also extends to broader climate concerns. Militaries worldwide contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, a factor exacerbated by the absence of obligations to report or reduce their carbon footprint.

Calls for demilitarization as a key component of climate justice resonate strongly, with Mohamed Adow, the director of Power Shift Africa, pointing out that wars and conflicts divert funding that could otherwise be directed toward climate initiatives. The war in Gaza, alongside conflicts in other regions, hampers global efforts to address climate change and protect vulnerable communities.

The intersection of climate justice, human rights, and the Palestinian struggle is a focal point for activists. They argue that true climate justice cannot be achieved on occupied land and during conflicts, emphasizing the need for a more holistic approach to addressing environmental challenges.

While the Israeli Foreign Ministry acknowledges the current priority of protecting civilians, activists stress that the wider occupation remains detrimental to efforts toward climate and Environmental justice. The situation in Gaza serves as a stark reminder that environmental crises and conflicts are deeply intertwined, requiring a comprehensive and collaborative global response to ensure a sustainable future for all.

There’s Only One Green Planet Tee by Tiny Rescue: Climate Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: