Climate change is not just a global issue but a domestic one, as a new analysis reveals that around 3.2 million Americans have become “climate migrants” within their own country. This internal migration, driven by the increasing risks of flooding, highlights the growing impact of extreme weather conditions in the United States.

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

The First Street Foundation’s report identifies areas experiencing “climate abandonment,” where local populations have declined between 2000 and 2020 due to Climate change risks. Notably, these areas include rapidly growing states like Florida and Texas. Despite overall population growth in these states, certain neighborhoods have seen a decrease in residents because of heightened flood risks.

This population shift is creating a clear divide, with certain regions benefiting and others suffering economically. As people move away from high-risk areas, the local economies in these regions face challenges, including declining property values and weakened commercial viability.

The study, published in Nature Communications, points out that around 513 counties in the U.S. have grown while also containing neighborhoods that are losing population due to flooding. The Gulf Coast of Texas, the Mid-Atlantic region between Washington, D.C., and New Jersey, and much of coastal Florida are particularly affected. For example, Bexar County in Texas, which includes San Antonio, added over 644,000 residents but saw a population decrease in about 17% of its Census blocks due to flooding.

Interestingly, the Midwest, including states like Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio, may face significant climate migration challenges in the future. Despite coastal areas remaining attractive for their economic opportunities, the Midwest and Northeast may experience “downward migration” due to less appeal for relocators.

This internal migration is a response to increased flooding and wildfires, affecting the housing market. With nearly 36 million properties across the U.S. facing higher insurance costs and reduced coverage due to climate risks, the issue of climate migration is becoming increasingly prominent and urgent.

