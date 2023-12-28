Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

China’s battle for cleaner air has faced a significant setback this year, marking the first time in a decade that air quality has worsened in most of its major cities. The culprit? A surge in coal burning and industrial activity, reversing years of efforts towards achieving clearer skies.

Research from the Finland-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air reveals a troubling 7.7% increase in air Pollution levels compared to 2022. These elevated levels of PM 2.5 – microscopic particles produced from burning fossil fuels – pose serious health risks. A 2019 study attributed 1.85 million deaths in China to air Pollution.

The rise in Pollution is notably concentrated in regions dense with coal and heavy industries. Despite some influence from unfavorable weather conditions, the data underscores a deeper issue tied to China’s economic practices.

The journey to cleaner air in China gained momentum around the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics when public outcry over hazardous Pollution levels became impossible to ignore. This led to the launch of a “war on Pollution” in 2014, combining stringent monitoring and penalties. The campaign initially yielded impressive results, with a 40% reduction in fine particulate matter from 2013 to 2021.

However, progress has not only slowed but now come to a halt. Average air Pollution levels in China are still five times higher than the World Health Organization’s guidelines. The heart of the issue lies in China’s heavy reliance on coal-fired power, which also contributes to its status as the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. This reliance is evident in China’s response to energy security concerns, with record coal production this year to ensure a stable electricity supply.

China’s leader, Xi Jinping, maintains that coal will be the mainstay of the power system for the foreseeable future, despite the country’s advancements in renewable energy sources.

This year’s severe cold snap, which resulted in record-high electricity demands, further highlighted the energy challenge, with coal meeting 70% of household power needs.

In response to these alarming developments, China recently announced plans to reduce fine particulate matter concentrations by up to 20% in Beijing and its surrounding areas by 2025. This initiative reflects a renewed commitment to combating air Pollution, a critical step in reversing a decade’s worth of environmental regression.

