Remember those sugary marshmallow popcorn balls that would suddenly start appearing everywhere around Halloween? Think of these energy bites as a healthier and updated take on that particular snack with pureed apricots, almond butter, and maple syrup standing in for the marshmallows. They're so delicious, easy to make, and will keep you "popping" all day long!

Popcorn Energy Bites [Vegan]

$2.99 Popcorn Energy Bites [Vegan] quantity PRINT THIS RECIPE Save Trees. Print Less. But if you must, we charge $2.99 to encourage less waste