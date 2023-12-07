Remember those sugary marshmallow popcorn balls that would suddenly start appearing everywhere around Halloween? Think of these energy bites as a healthier and updated take on that particular snack with pureed apricots, almond butter, and maple syrup standing in for the marshmallows. They're so delicious, easy to make, and will keep you "popping" all day long!
Popcorn Energy Bites [Vegan]
Ingredients You Need for Popcorn Energy Bites [Vegan]
- 6 cups popcorn, divided
- 1 cup dried apricots
- 1/4 cup almond butter
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
- 1/4 cup almond milk
- 2 tablespoons flaxseed
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Pinch sea salt
How to Prepare Popcorn Energy Bites [Vegan]
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
- Pulse the apricots in your food processor until finely chopped. Add almond butter, maple syrup, coconut oil, almond milk, flaxseed, vanilla and salt. Pulse until a smooth, liquid-y paste forms.
- Add 4 cups of the popcorn and pulse just to break down the popcorn a bit. Transfer to a bowl and use a spatula or large spoon to evenly mix.
- Place the remaining 2 cups of popcorn in the food processor and pulse into small pieces. Transfer to a bowl.
- Using a small scoop or tablespoon, scoop the mixture onto your baking sheet (you’ll have about 24 balls). With slightly damp hands shape into balls and roll in the popcorn bits to coat. Place baking sheet into the fridge to firm up. You can keep the bites in the fridge, or place in the freezer for longer storage.
Report Recipe Issue
Please report any concerns about this recipe below!
Is there an issue with this recipe?
- Almond
Discover more recipes with these ingredients
Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Hidden for desktop / visible for mobile
Comments