Argentina stands at a crossroads as Javier Milei, the president-elect, prepares to take office on December 10. Known for his far-right views and climate change denial, Milei’s upcoming presidency raises concerns about the future of environmental policies in Argentina.

Milei plans to streamline his cabinet, reducing it from 18 to eight portfolios, alarmingly excluding the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development. His stance on environmental issues is clear: he rejects the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and intends to withdraw Argentina from the Paris Agreement, refusing to adhere to external impositions. This approach signifies a potential rollback on policies designed to combat Climate change, protect indigenous communities, and regulate deforestation, particularly in the Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas reserve.

However, recent indications suggest Milei might be softening his rhetoric as his inauguration approaches. This shift may stem from Argentina’s recent $20 billion loss due to droughts impacting soybean and corn crops. As Milei eyes new trade deals to offset these losses, international partners may demand greener countermeasures, causing Milei to reconsider his environmental indifference.

Five key environmental concerns loom large as Milei assumes power:

Deforestation and Sustainable Agriculture: Deforestation in Argentina, primarily driven by soybean cultivation and cattle farming, has surged, with the deforestation rate climbing to 0.42% in 2018. Despite a national forest law enacted in 2007, enforcement and oversight remain weak, leading to rampant illegal logging. Oil and Gas: Milei intends to maintain investments in fossil fuels, with Vaca Muerta at the center of this policy. His plan to privatize the energy sector, including the national oil company YPF, signals a continued reliance on fossil fuel exports. Lithium Mining: Milei advocates for lithium mining in the northern province of Jujuy without addressing environmental impacts. This approach poses risks to local ecosystems and communities, which are often excluded from decision-making. Indigenous Peoples: Indigenous communities, particularly the Wichí and Mapuche peoples, face displacement and threats due to agricultural expansion and mining activities. Milei’s plans to abolish the National Institute for Indigenous Affairs exacerbate these concerns. Paris Agreement: Milei’s initial rejection of the Paris Agreement raises uncertainty about Argentina’s commitment to global climate goals. While recent negotiations hint at a possible reevaluation of this stance, the direction of Milei’s environmental policy remains unclear.

As Milei prepares to take office, environmentalists, policy analysts, and the international community watch closely, hoping for a shift towards more sustainable and inclusive policies in Argentina. The next few years will be crucial in determining the country’s environmental trajectory and its impact on global climate efforts.

