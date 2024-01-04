Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong. Pay Pay $49.99/Year + Go Ad-Free!

Jason Flatt grew up in New York with pet pit bulls whom he loved dearly. After his brother’s death, Jason moved to Georgia and was understandably through quite a difficult time. He decided to adopt a pit bull puppy, which gave him purpose and helped him get through the difficult times. One day, Jason visited the pound to adopt a friend for his sweet pup and saw rows of pit bulls with x’s on their cages, meaning that they would soon be euthanized. Rather than simply leaving with a heavy heart and sense of hopelessness, Jason decided to do something to help these poor, misunderstood pups.

At first, Jason volunteered with various animal organizations, but that wasn’t enough for him. Thus, despite everyone who told him that he would fail, Jason decided to start Friends to the Forlorn Pit Bull Rescue. Now he’s been saving pit bulls for over ten years, and the pit bulls have been saving Jason, too. Running the rescue gives Jason meaning in his life. Plus, what could be more inspiring than these pit bulls that, despite hardship and suffering, still persevere and love life every day? The dogs that almost nobody wants are still ready to give so much love to anyone who will receive it.

Jason gives these pups the chance at life that so many others don’t want to give them. He shares so many adorable videos of his dogs to dispel the myths and fight the stigma surrounding pit bulls. You can keep up with him and check out these videos on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also Donate to Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue here.

