A hilarious video explains the realities of living with a cat. It explains the complexities of cat math. Cat math explains the reasoning behind the many behaviors that humans may find strange. In the video, cat math is illustrated by a feline named Ringo.
In the video, Ringo can be seen lying on his human’s lap refusing to move, demanding to be fed, drinking from a crystal cup of water, stealing snacks from his human’s plate, and waking his person up at four in the morning.
Viewers loved the hilarious video explaining cat math. Many shared their own examples of cat math. User kokobean commented, “Cat math is asking to be let out, only to ask to be let in 10 seconds later.” Another TikTok user, Matteo summed up cat math with their comment. It reads, “‘What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is mine”. The funny video has been more than 1.6 million times.
