Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A hilarious video explains the realities of living with a cat. It explains the complexities of cat math. Cat math explains the reasoning behind the many behaviors that humans may find strange. In the video, cat math is illustrated by a feline named Ringo.

In the video, Ringo can be seen lying on his human’s lap refusing to move, demanding to be fed, drinking from a crystal cup of water, stealing snacks from his human’s plate, and waking his person up at four in the morning.

Viewers loved the hilarious video explaining cat math. Many shared their own examples of cat math. User kokobean commented, “Cat math is asking to be let out, only to ask to be let in 10 seconds later.” Another TikTok user, Matteo summed up cat math with their comment. It reads, “‘What’s yours is mine and what’s mine is mine”. The funny video has been more than 1.6 million times.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: