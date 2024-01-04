Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
One woman has found a unique way to keep herself and her energetic husky, Loam, in peak physical condition – skiing together on the slopes. Court Long has ditched the traditional dog walk for a more exhilarating adventure that not only provides exercise for both but has also created an amazing bond between them.
Instead of lacing up her sneakers for a casual neighborhood stroll, Long opts for her skis, gliding down snowy paths with Loam sprinting joyfully alongside. The duo doesn’t reserve this activity for occasional outings; they ski together several times a week. Long even shares their thrilling journeys on social media, where a recent TikTok video showcasing their unique skiing escapades has captured the hearts of millions.
The video, explaining why Long doesn’t “really ski on resorts,” has garnered over 16 million views and 2.7 million likes. Long expressed her joy in sharing their adventures, stating, “It has felt incredible for people to get a look into our lives and the special bond we have.”
The American Kennel Club notes that huskies, as sled animals, thrive on showcasing their incredible speed. Regular exercise is essential for their physical and mental well-being. Huskies, being pack animals, crave companionship, and the AKC emphasizes the importance of owners engaging in activities with them to form a strong and lasting bond.
Long’s skiing excursions with Loam cover impressive distances, ranging from four to 16 miles per trip. The high-energy and athletic nature of huskies means they require regular physical activity to stay healthy and happy. Long’s mantra, “happy husky, happy life,” resonates through their shared experiences on the slopes, where the bond between them continues to strengthen.
