Earlier this week, a sudden snowstorm swept across Tennessee, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. For Tiffany Brown Arp and her family in Lakesite, Tennessee, this rare occurrence called for immediate action, as they dusted off their snow boots and embraced the fleeting beauty of the Tennessee freeze.
Accompanying the family on their snowy escapade was a four-legged adventurer named Reese, a 6-year-old pomapoo (Pomeranian and toy poodle mix). The family’s playful pup stole the spotlight as he fearlessly took on the snow, turning heads and capturing the attention of local station WDEF News 12.
SNOW CUTE! Watch this clip of a puppy sledding in Lakesite by viewer Tiffany Brown Arp. pic.twitter.com/qhTeValRcs
— WDEF News 12 (@wdefnews12) January 15, 2024
In a video shared by Brown Arp, Reese is seen confidently perched on a sled, adorned with a cozy scarf to brave the chilly temperatures. With a gentle push, the pomapoo glides across the snowy yard with remarkable ease, displaying a surprising knack for sledding.
Despite the rarity of snow in the region, Reese seemed right at home on the sled, showcasing a natural talent for winter activities. Brown Arp mentioned that while Reese doesn’t encounter snow often, he embraces every adventure with enthusiasm. Whether it’s sledding in the snow, swinging with Brown Arp’s little girl, or joining the family on road trips and camping expeditions, Reese proves to be a cherished companion always ready for new experiences.
