Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Earlier this week, a sudden snowstorm swept across Tennessee, transforming the landscape into a winter wonderland. For Tiffany Brown Arp and her family in Lakesite, Tennessee, this rare occurrence called for immediate action, as they dusted off their snow boots and embraced the fleeting beauty of the Tennessee freeze.

Accompanying the family on their snowy escapade was a four-legged adventurer named Reese, a 6-year-old pomapoo (Pomeranian and toy poodle mix). The family’s playful pup stole the spotlight as he fearlessly took on the snow, turning heads and capturing the attention of local station WDEF News 12.

SNOW CUTE! Watch this clip of a puppy sledding in Lakesite by viewer Tiffany Brown Arp. pic.twitter.com/qhTeValRcs — WDEF News 12 (@wdefnews12) January 15, 2024

In a video shared by Brown Arp, Reese is seen confidently perched on a sled, adorned with a cozy scarf to brave the chilly temperatures. With a gentle push, the pomapoo glides across the snowy yard with remarkable ease, displaying a surprising knack for sledding.

Despite the rarity of snow in the region, Reese seemed right at home on the sled, showcasing a natural talent for winter activities. Brown Arp mentioned that while Reese doesn’t encounter snow often, he embraces every adventure with enthusiasm. Whether it’s sledding in the snow, swinging with Brown Arp’s little girl, or joining the family on road trips and camping expeditions, Reese proves to be a cherished companion always ready for new experiences.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

Best Things In Life Are Rescued by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection

Being publicly-funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Click here to Support Us

Related Content:

Easy Ways to Help the Planet: