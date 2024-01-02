Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

A recent viral TikTok video posted by Kenzie (@kenziedoddharris) showcases her dog’s antics as she pretends to limp, leaving viewers in stitches.

The short clip, captioned “She didn’t last long as a tripod,” has garnered 2.1 million views and over 292,000 likes at the time of writing. The on-screen text humorously explains the situation, stating, “When you have a three-legged dog but your dog with four legs wants some extra attention.” In the footage, the dog is seen walking alongside another canine, cleverly lifting her left hind leg and shooting puppy-dog eyes over her shoulder at Kenzie.

The internet’s response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with nearly 600 comments pouring in. One amused viewer questioned, “Why are dogs so dramatic?” Some viewers even playfully labeled the dog as an “empath,” attributing emotional intelligence to the four-legged performer.

However, amidst the laughter, a reminder of the costs associated with pet care is crossing everyone’s minds. One comment shares a cautionary tale, stating, “The first time my golden did that, it cost us a lot lmao.” Fortunately for Kenzie, she didn’t fall for her dog’s theatrics and rush to the vet. This decision could be a wise one, considering the financial aspect of pet care. Figures from the American Pet Products Association reveal that in 2023, pet owners in the U.S. collectively spent a staggering $37 billion on vet care and related products. Routine vet bills alone averaged $242 for the year per dog owner.

