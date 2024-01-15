Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

An Australian Cattle Dog named Winnie has stunned the internet after her human posted an amazing video of her running at full speed. Although Greyhounds are the fastest dogs, Winnie gives them some competition!

In the video, Winnie the Australian Cattle Dog can be seen running down a dirt road at sunset. The amazing dog sprints at mind-boggling speed. A caption that accompanies the video reads, “Watch my Australian Cattle Dog hit 55kph Although this isn’t the fastest run Winnie’s ever done, it sure is up there! She gave it absolutely everything.” For American viewers, 55kph is roughly 34 miles per hour!

Viewers were amazed by the Australian Cattle Dog and her speed. One user wrote, “Go Winnie go! That sunset behind her is perfect too”. Another shared that their border collie is also capable of reaching amazing speeds. They said, “That backdrop though! My border collie has hit 50kph before. It’s wild how they’re just flying like that!” Currently, the video of Winnie has been liked over 34,000 times.

