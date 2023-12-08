Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

In a significant development, Veterinarians Without Borders/Vétérinaires Sans Frontières (VWB), a Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing animal health and community well-being, has announced its expansion into the United States. The move comes with the establishment of the registered U.S. charity Veterinarians Without Borders USA, marking a crucial step in the organization’s mission to extend its reach and impact.

The two charities, Veterinarians Without Borders Canada and Veterinarians Without Borders USA, are uniting under the rebranded name Veterinarians Without Borders North America (VWB North America). This rebranding reflects the organization’s commitment to consolidating its presence and streamlining efforts across borders.

VWB North America operates in over a dozen countries, annually serving more than 1.5 million people and animals. The organization’s diverse programming includes emergency response initiatives, the establishment of animal health systems, and the empowerment of marginalized populations.

Charmaine Brett, Executive Director of VWB/VSF, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “Our work is truly driven by the Support of our team members, volunteers, and donors, and we hope this expansion will lay the foundation for growth in our programming, leaving a lasting impact on more animals, people, and communities.”

One of the organization’s key focuses is emergency response, providing immediate assistance during natural disasters and conflicts to ensure no animal is left behind. Recent efforts include Support after the Maui fires, training services for animal welfare organizations in Vermont and Pennsylvania, and response to global crises such as the Saipan typhoon, Türkiye earthquake, Ukraine crisis, Northern Canada wildfire, and Pakistan floods.

Embracing the “One Health” approach advocated by the World Health Organization (WHO), VWB North America recognizes the interconnectedness between healthy animals, people, and environments. In the U.S., the organization is offering crucial training services to animal welfare organizations, aiming to enhance the skills of shelter staff and volunteers.

VWB North America’s work extends to remote Northern Canadian communities, where temporary spay and neuter clinics contribute to improved animal health, reduced rabies spread, and the development of sustainable animal health services. The organization also plays a vital role in international development, supporting vulnerable populations through veterinary and agricultural services, sustainable animal production, and training initiatives across Africa and Asia.

Volunteers form the backbone of VWB North America, and with the expansion into the U.S., the organization anticipates a broader range of volunteer opportunities for veterinarians and veterinary technicians. These opportunities include providing direct medical care, pet owner education, Support to farmers in developing countries, and disaster response.

Whether through volunteering or donations, supporting VWB North America’s expansion into the U.S. means contributing to veterinary care, creating opportunities for underprivileged communities, and fostering a healthier future for all. To learn more about volunteer opportunities or to make a donation, visit www.vwb.org.

