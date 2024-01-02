Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The furry residents of Friends of Campbell County, Tennessee Animals received a surprise visit from none other than Santa Claus himself, embodied by their very own veterinarian, Dr. Carson Hutchison. The 73-year-old veterinarian, who has dedicated eight years of service to the shelter, decided to spread joy after a long day of performing over 40 spay and neuter surgeries for community pets.

Dressed in the iconic red suit and white beard, Dr. Hutchison aimed to bring some cheer to the animals who find themselves awaiting loving homes during the holiday season. Recognizing the profound impact that affection can have on shelter animals, Dr. Hutchison’s gesture aligns with a 2018 study in the journal Applied Animal Behavior Science, emphasizing that just 15 minutes of one-on-one petting can significantly enhance the well-being of shelter dogs.

Amid the challenges faced by shelters nationwide, where overcrowding remains a prevalent issue, the shelter’s spokesperson expressed gratitude for Dr. Hutchison’s thoughtful visit. They emphasized the importance of such gestures, stating, “Shelters can be a frightening place for animals, and it’s gestures like Dr. Carson Hutchison’s that make all the difference for deserving cats and dogs as they wait for loving homes.”

The spokesperson highlighted the hope for increased adoptions in 2024, urging people to choose adoption when acquiring pets. The sentiment was echoed with a reminder that shelter pets require love and affection to rebuild trust, and the adoption option offers them a second chance at a happy life.

Friends of Campbell County, Tennessee Animals serves as an inspiring example of positive change within shelters. Nearly a decade ago, the shelter faced a challenging 3 percent save rate. Under the leadership of executive director Patricia Siwinski, the shelter has undergone a remarkable transformation, achieving an impressive 82 percent save rate. With a commitment to no-kill practices and a dedication to saving as many lives as possible, the shelter reveals the positive impact of collaborative partnerships, proven programs, and data-driven decision-making in the mission to give every pet a chance at a loving home.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

