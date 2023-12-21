Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
A new trend has taken hold — pet parents showcasing the stark differences between their first and second dogs. Fueled by the catchy “I’m Just Ken” song snippets, this TikTok trend has become a humorous lens through which to explore the challenges of welcoming a new canine companion into the family. The videos strike a chord with dog parents who find themselves grappling with the perceived intelligence gap between their first and second pets.
Dog parents often encounter a phenomenon referred to as “second dog syndrome.” This term, as explained by canine and human behavior expert Dr. Stanley Coren, describes the frustration and confusion humans may feel when their second dog doesn’t seem as smart or well-behaved as the first.
According to Dr. Coren, the root of the issue lies not in the intelligence of the second dog but in the human’s expectations. With the first dog, parents invest time in training, creating a bond and shared routine. However, when a second dog enters the picture, the familiarity with responsibilities might lead to reduced attention and training efforts.
The perception that a second dog is less intelligent is a result of heightened expectations. Dr. Coren draws a parallel between dog parenting and raising children, highlighting how the initial intense focus on the first child may diminish with subsequent additions to the family. Similarly, the first dog has learned the owner’s language, routine, and commands, while a new puppy or rescue dog requires time to adapt and learn.
Studies conducted on guide and service dogs in Australia shed light on this phenomenon. Pet parents were found to be nearly twice as likely to return their second assistant dogs, not due to the dogs’ inability to perform tasks but because of the unrealistic expectations placed upon them. This trend was observed in companion dogs as well, with owners forgetting the time and effort invested in the first dog and expecting higher achievements from the second.
As the TikTok trend amusingly portrays the contrast between “the first dog that made you want a second,” it also serves as a reminder for dog parents to manage their expectations. Dr. Coren suggests that with subsequent dogs, owners may gradually realize the ongoing commitment required, leading to a more realistic perspective and a happier relationship with their furry companions.
