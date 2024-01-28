Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Constantinople faced numerous threats from various invaders. Amidst these dangers, a menace lurked in the waters of the Bosporus during the sixth century AD – a giant whale named Porphyrios. This legendary creature terrorized sailors for around five decades, becoming infamous for its attacks on ships approaching the Eastern Roman capital.
Source: The Historian’s Craft/YouTube
Historical accounts of Porphyrios come primarily from Procopius, a sixth-century Byzantine historian, who documented the whale’s exploits in works such as “History of the Wars” and “The Secret History.” For half a century, Porphyrios reportedly attacked vessels of all sizes, ranging from small fishing boats to large merchant ships and war vessels. Sailors, fearing the wrath of this maritime menace, often altered their routes to avoid the waters frequented by Porphyrios.
The exact species of Porphyrios remains a mystery due to limited understanding of whales in late antiquity. Descriptions from Procopius indicate a size of 13.7 meters in length and 4.6 meters in width. Theories about its identity range from a sperm whale to an unusually large orca. The origin of the name Porphyrios is also debated, with suggestions linking it to figures like the charioteer Porphyrius, the mythological giant Porphyrion, or even the imperial purple, symbolizing the whale’s significance.
Emperor Justinian I recognized the threat posed by Porphyrios and sought a solution. However, the problem resolved itself when the whale beached itself at the mouth of the Black Sea while pursuing a group of dolphins. Despite attempts by locals to kill the beast with axes, the whale’s thick skin proved resilient. Eventually, it was successfully hauled out of the water, slaughtered, and consumed by the inhabitants of Constantinople.
Porphyrios’ death brought relief to the maritime traffic passing through Constantinople. However, lingering uncertainty prevailed, as rumors circulated that the slain whale might not have been Porphyrios at all.
Animals Are My Favorite People by Tiny Rescue: Animal Collection
Related Content:
- With More Beached Whales Washing Up Than Ever Before, Officials Wonder How to Get Rid of Them
- 5 Ancient Alternative Health Trends You Can Use Now
- Iceland Temporarily Suspends Fin Whale Hunting
- Humpback Whales Shown Disrupting Orca Pods Hunt in Amazing Footage
- Pod of 20 Orcas Attack Ship and Shake it “Like a Nutshell”
Easy Ways to Help the Planet:
- Eat Less Meat: Download Food Monster, the largest plant-based Recipe app on the App Store, to help reduce your environmental footprint, save animals and get healthy. You can also buy a hard or soft copy of our favorite vegan cookbooks.
- Reduce Your Fast Fashion Footprint: Take initiative by standing up against fast fashion Pollution and supporting sustainable and circular brands like Tiny Rescue that raise awareness around important issues through recycled zero-waste clothing designed to be returned and remade over and over again.
- Support Independent Media: Being publicly funded gives us a greater chance to continue providing you with high-quality content. Please consider supporting us by donating!
- Sign a Petition: Your voice matters! Help turn petitions into victories by signing the latest list of must-sign petitions to help people, animals, and the planet.
- Stay Informed: Keep up with the latest news and important stories involving animals, the environment, sustainable living, food, health, and human interest topics by subscribing to our newsletter!
- Do What You Can: Reduce waste, plant trees, eat local, travel responsibly, reuse stuff, say no to single-use plastics, recycle, vote smart, switch to cold water laundry, divest from fossil fuels, save water, shop wisely, Donate if you can, grow your food, volunteer, conserve energy, compost, and don’t forget about the microplastics and microbeads lurking in common household and personal care products!
Comments