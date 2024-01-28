Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Constantinople faced numerous threats from various invaders. Amidst these dangers, a menace lurked in the waters of the Bosporus during the sixth century AD – a giant whale named Porphyrios. This legendary creature terrorized sailors for around five decades, becoming infamous for its attacks on ships approaching the Eastern Roman capital.

Historical accounts of Porphyrios come primarily from Procopius, a sixth-century Byzantine historian, who documented the whale’s exploits in works such as “History of the Wars” and “The Secret History.” For half a century, Porphyrios reportedly attacked vessels of all sizes, ranging from small fishing boats to large merchant ships and war vessels. Sailors, fearing the wrath of this maritime menace, often altered their routes to avoid the waters frequented by Porphyrios.

The exact species of Porphyrios remains a mystery due to limited understanding of whales in late antiquity. Descriptions from Procopius indicate a size of 13.7 meters in length and 4.6 meters in width. Theories about its identity range from a sperm whale to an unusually large orca. The origin of the name Porphyrios is also debated, with suggestions linking it to figures like the charioteer Porphyrius, the mythological giant Porphyrion, or even the imperial purple, symbolizing the whale’s significance.

Emperor Justinian I recognized the threat posed by Porphyrios and sought a solution. However, the problem resolved itself when the whale beached itself at the mouth of the Black Sea while pursuing a group of dolphins. Despite attempts by locals to kill the beast with axes, the whale’s thick skin proved resilient. Eventually, it was successfully hauled out of the water, slaughtered, and consumed by the inhabitants of Constantinople.

Porphyrios’ death brought relief to the maritime traffic passing through Constantinople. However, lingering uncertainty prevailed, as rumors circulated that the slain whale might not have been Porphyrios at all.

