In response to a distress call from the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has mobilized its team to aid in the rescue of more than 100 farm animals in Owego, New York. The animals, comprising cows, goats, horses, and young calves, were discovered living in horrendous conditions with limited access to essential resources such as food, water, and medical care.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that the animals were not only living in poor conditions but also exhibited signs of neglect. Some were underweight, found amidst filth, and at least one calf required urgent medical attention. Tragically, deceased animals were also found on the property, highlighting the severity of the situation.

The ASPCA has taken a comprehensive approach to address the urgent rescue operation. Their involvement includes operational planning, animal removal and transport, evidence collection, crime scene processing, investigative and legal Support, forensics exams, medical care, and ongoing sheltering for the rescued animals. Collaborating organizations, such as the Massachusetts SPCA, Susquehanna SPCA, and Happy Compromise Farm + Sanctuary, are providing crucial transport assistance and care for the animals.

Elizabeth Brandler, ASPCA Legal Advocacy Senior Counsel, expressed the organization’s commitment to working with law enforcement nationwide to end the suffering of animals and provide them with immediate care and safety. She acknowledged the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for recognizing the need to intervene and their dedication to animal welfare in the community.

