A Tampa woman, Angela Giudice-Burris, 44, is facing charges of animal cruelty following a disturbing incident on November 21. The case unfolded when a concerned individual discovered three newborn puppies abandoned in a garbage dumpster on North Clark Street. Shockingly, two of the puppies were found enclosed in plastic, Ziploc-style bags.

The good samaritan promptly transported the helpless puppies to the local Humane Society in hopes of providing emergency care. Tragically, despite efforts to save them, the fragile newborns succumbed to their ordeal and did not survive.

Authorities were quick to respond to this heinous act, using surveillance footage from a City of Tampa camera that led to the identification and arrest of Giudice-Burris. The 44-year-old now faces charges of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Expressing his dismay, Chief Lee Bercaw stated, “It’s disturbing to see a case of animal abuse in our community. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will hold those accountable for their actions.”

Further investigation by Hillsborough County Animal Control extended to Giudice-Burris’s residence, resulting in the removal of two adult dogs from the property.

