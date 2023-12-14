Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has joined forces with the University of California, Berkeley, to transition 50% of entrees offered in dining commons on campus to be plant-based by 2027. This ambitious goal not only positions UC Berkeley as a pioneer within the University of California system but also reflects a holistic commitment to environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and public health.

UC Berkeley, known for its academic excellence and consistently ranking among the top universities globally, serves tens of thousands of students, faculty, and community members through its campus food service, Berkeley Dining. To facilitate this significant shift in their culinary offerings, the HSUS will provide essential resources, including chef-led culinary training, student engagement and marketing Support, and a curriculum of plant-based events over the next few semesters.

Kate Jarvis, senior outreach coordinator for food service innovation with the HSUS, expressed excitement about UC Berkeley’s commitment, stating, “We invite the other 20 University of California campuses to join UC Berkeley in offering sustainable, plant-based dining options, contributing to the well-being of their communities and the planet.”

To kickstart this collaboration, the HSUS staff, alongside Berkeley Dining and Sustainability teams, hosted a plant-based takeover at Crossroads, the school’s largest on-campus dining commons. During this event, students sampled a new plant-based Fall Grain Salad Stuffed Acorn Squash, providing valuable feedback and sharing their vision for the future of the school’s menus.

Christopher R. Henning, executive director for Berkeley Dining, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “Berkeley Dining has a strong commitment to offering our students healthy and nutritious plant-based options, as well as engaging with our students in the process.”

UC Berkeley has a history of promoting plant-based initiatives, exemplified by its biannual Plant-Forward Recipe Challenge. This competition encourages chefs from the four largest dining commons to create popular plant-based recipes, with the winning dish permanently added to the university’s menu cycles.

