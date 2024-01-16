Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Rescuing an animal is truly the best. Given a second chance at life, these animals are often the best companions. One sweet former shelter cat named Dre is proof of this. An adorable video that shows the kitty spooning her human is going viral on TikTok.

In the video, a woman can be seen lying on her side with her cat snuggled behind her. One of the cat’s legs is draped over her neck. Dre, a sweet former shelter cat, loves to cuddle with her person. The text overlay on the video reads, “Every time I turn on my side, my $5 shelter cat immediately spoons me. Why would I ever date when I have this ball of love.”

Viewers were quite jealous of the kitty’s snuggles. TikTok user Rachel Anne wrote, “How does it feel living my dream?” Others shared that their cats also love to snuggle with them. Kaitlyn said, “My shelter cat is the little spoon by choice.” The video of the sweet former shelter cat and their human has gone viral, racking up over 181,000 likes on TikTok.

We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to only adopt instead of shopping. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!

