A rescue cat named Blarn is melting hearts and eliciting laughs on TikTok. A video shows a compilation of the cat pulling her blanket through the house. However, it is the adorable way the rescue cat walks that has drawn the internet’s adoration.

In the video, Blarn can be seen walking through the house, blanket in tow. Holding the blanket in her mouth, Blarn waddles from room to room. The fluffy cat seems quite pleased with herself!

Blarn’s human does not know why the rescue cat enjoys carrying blankets around. However, TikTok users don’t seem to care why. Instead, they just love to watch the cute cat and her blankets.

