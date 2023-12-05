Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Saving Animals from Euthanasia (SAFE), a volunteer-run animal rescue group in Western Australia, has successfully lobbied Qantas to modify its rules concerning the transportation of pets. The airline had recently implemented stringent bans on pet transport on days when temperatures were forecasted to exceed 35 degrees Celsius. This decision posed a significant challenge for animal rescue efforts, particularly in regions like northern WA, where temperatures regularly soar above the specified limit.

Sue Hedley, the founder of SAFE based in Karratha, expressed deep concern about the potential consequences for homeless animals, estimating that approximately 90 percent of rescued animals in northern WA rely on Qantas for transportation to Perth for rehoming. The restrictive policy had rendered the rescue group unable to fly animals for about six months of the year.

Responding to the impassioned plea from SAFE, Qantas has announced a trial of more flexible rules. The new system allows animals to be transported during cooler times of the day, such as mornings and evenings, when extreme weather conditions are forecasted. This move is a significant departure from the previous blanket ban and demonstrates the airline’s commitment to the welfare of the animals it transports.

Sue Hedley praised Qantas for its responsiveness, emphasizing the impact of early advocacy on influencing positive change. She highlighted the successful collaboration between a small, nonprofit organization and a large corporate entity, showcasing how local advocacy can benefit pet owners across the country.

Qantas, in a statement, affirmed that its Extreme Weather Policy remained in place but acknowledged the need for a more nuanced application in locations prone to hot temperatures. The airline consulted with the RSPCA to ensure that the changes made were practical and appropriate for travel during extreme heat.

The timing of these adjustments couldn’t be more crucial for pet parents like Colleen Cenin from Karratha, who was contemplating a daunting 930-mile journey to Perth with her three cats. The changes to the Qantas booking system have provided a much-needed reprieve for pet parents, reducing stress levels for both animals and their caregivers.

