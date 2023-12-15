Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
As overwhelmed shelters struggle to find space for new animals, the abandonment of dogs and cats is spiking across the nation. This likely is what led to a pregnant stray dog named Carol being left on the streets. It appears that Carol had a loving home at one point, but was abandoned when her family could no longer afford to care for her. Left behind in Houston’s “Corridor of Cruelty”, she became one of the many dogs who wander the area’s streets.
Fortunately, Carol was able to find someone to help her. A resident took in the pregnant stray dog. She gave birth to seven puppies shortly after being rescued. While one puppy was stillborn, the other six were delivered safely.
The person who rescued Carol from the street was able to find a local rescue, Corridor Rescue Inc., to take in the mama dog and six puppies. Now, they have all found a safe place. Once the puppies are old enough, both they and Carol will become available for adoption.
Although many issues lead to people surrendering their dogs, abandonment is never the answer. If finances become too tight to continue to care for an animal companion, check with local shelters and rescues to see if financial assistance, free food programs, or free medical care is available. Additionally, some rescues may be able to assist in finding housing that is animal-friendly.
We encourage everyone thinking of getting a pet to adopt instead of shop. Read more resources about adopting animals on One Green Planet, including 7 Reasons to Adopt Your Next Furry Best Friend, 5 Reasons Why Everyone Should Adopt a Pet, and These Heartwarming Before and After Pictures of Adopted Rescue Animals Will Make Your Day! Read tips for pet adoptions and what to consider before adopting an animal. We recommend using these apps to find shelter dogs near you!
