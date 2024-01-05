Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
Since 2021, a particularly nasty strain of avian flu has been sweeping the world. Also known as bird flu or H5N1, avian flu is a strain of the influenza virus. Although it predominantly affects wild birds, it can also be contracted by domesticated fowl. Some strains, including the current strain, are also transmissible to mammals including humans. An outbreak of avian flu at a Northern California poultry plant prompted the operation to kill more than one million birds.
The most recent outbreak occurred in Sonoma Country, where several poultry production facilities killed hundreds of birds. These included ducks and chickens. In nearby Marin County, another farm euthanized the entire flock after an outbreak of avian flu was discovered.
Since 2022, more than 72 million birds have been killed at farms across the United States in efforts to reduce the spread of avian flu. Many of these birds were not infected with the virus. They were killed solely in attempts to halt the virus’s spread. Avian flu spreads rapidly, particularly in conditions such as those found at poultry farms where many animals are packed tightly into a space.
Horrifying methods are employed when poultry farms kill large numbers of birds. One method is known as “ventilation shutdown plus”. This inhumane method turns off ventilation systems inside barns and increases heat levels. Over hours, the birds die of heatstroke. Another method of killing large numbers of fowl involves spraying the birds with firefighting foam. This foam suffocates the birds.
The current strain of avian flu can also infect non-avian animals. Cases have been found in mountain lions, coyotes, skunks, and even a polar bear. It is thought that these animals consumed the carcasses of birds infected with H5N1.
Although there is currently no vaccine available for the aggressive strain of avian flu that is sweeping the world, the United States Department of Agriculture has begun preliminary testing in hopes of developing a vaccine to combat the spread of the disease. However, in the meantime, veterinarians recommend that farmers and backyard bird keepers employ heightened precautions to avoid introducing the disease to flocks.
