Like many shelters and rescues around the world, KTOZ Shelter for Homeless Animals in Krakow found themselves facing overcrowding issues. However, in the face of a cold front, this left the shelter scrambling to find safe spaces for the 300 dogs in their care. Residents of the city, located in southern Poland were warned on Friday that temperatures could plummet to minus 20 degrees Celsius (negative four degrees Fahrenheit). In these dangerously low temperatures, the shelter faced a dangerous dilemma. Due to the large number of dogs in their care, they did not have adequate indoor kennel space for all of the pups in need. So, on Friday, January 5th, KTOZ sent out an urgent appeal asking city residents to adopt or foster a dog so that they could have a safe indoor space during the cold weather. They titled the program “Operation Freeze”.

Heartwarmingly, many people responded to the shelter’s plea for aid. Over 120 pups found permanent or temporary homes. Some people even waited outside in the cold for hours to ensure they would be able to help a pup in need, according to shelter staff. According to a statement given by KTOZ’s deputy manager on news broadcast TVN24, city police were even summoned to help manage traffic flow outside of the shelter. In a sweet turn of events, the officers ended up taking a dog named Mombaj back to the station to foster until the weather improved.

By Sunday, KOTZ was able to suspend their call for help as they now had enough space to house all of the remaining dogs indoors. They thanked the public, saying that they were “extremely grateful and moved” by the outpouring of Support for their pups in need. Since the shelter tried to ensure that personality matches between the foster carers and pups in need were good, they hope that some of these temporary placements will end up becoming permanent. Shelter staff have also asked the public to assist other shelters that require similar help.

Low temperatures can be dangerous, and frequently fatal, for dogs and other animals. In the event of cold weather, be sure to bring dogs and other animal companions indoors or ensure that they have access to a warm, insulated, and dry place to take shelter.

