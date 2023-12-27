Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.
While driving on a wet road in Charles County, Maryland, Martin Watts’ Ford Explorer slipped and skidded across the pavement. It then rolled over a guard rail and fell into a seventeen-foot-deep pond. Mr. Watts and his two dogs, GG and Rogue were trapped in the submerged vehicle as water began to fill the cabin. Unable to open the doors or roll down the windows, the situation looked bleak for the trio.
Fortunately, a witness to the accident remained at the scene and quickly alerted police. When they arrived, he was able to direct them to the area where the submerged vehicle lay.
Five police officers, Ian Bier, Matthew Neel, Paul Sady, Charles Watley, and Dominiquea Trotter leaped into action. The officers were able to break the windows of the submerged vehicle and swim Mr. Watts and the two dogs to safety.
In a news conference, Watts, GG, and Rogue were reunited with the officers who rescued them. Mr. Watts expressed his appreciation for the officer’s quick action and bravery. Additionally, he thanked the witness who remained at the scene to direct the officers.
