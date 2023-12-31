Help keep One Green Planet free and independent! Together we can ensure our platform remains a hub for empowering ideas committed to fighting for a sustainable, healthy, and compassionate world. Please support us in keeping our mission strong.

Wolves are extremely important for a healthy, well-balanced ecosystem and for ensuring proper biodiversity. But even though wolves used to freely roam most of North America, they’ve been hunted and demonized into near extinction. Now, some dedicated wildlife officials are working hard to fix this problem.

After three years of meticulous planning and research, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Agency just released its first five gray wolves in the state’s central mountains. It plans to eventually release 50 wolves in total in the next few years.

This is a huge win for Conservation, and more states should replicate this! Please sign this petition to urge officials in nearby Montana to also reintroduce wolves to their natural habitats there!

